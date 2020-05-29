Black Star Riders share lyric video for Candidate For Heartbreak

Black Star Riders have released a lyric video for their new single Candidate For Heartbreak.

The song first appeared as a bonus track on the CD which was included in the limited edition box set of the band’s 2019 album Another State Of Grace.

It’s said to be Black Star Riders’ contribution “to the worldwide reflection on society during these unparalleled times,” with Ricky Warwick’s vocals “tinged with a hint of melancholy, towards a class of politicians who keep lying to the people; and a morbid system that keeps on failing and dividing.”

Warwick adds: “It’s a rocker! A Scott Gorham and Christian Martucci guitar onslaught. A song about the politics of dancing while the politicians dance around the truth!”

Guitarist Gorham says: “The song brings back memories of our time in the studio recording Another State Of Grace. It was such a great and productive time. We all hope to be back playing to our fans real soon.”

Fellow guitarist Martucci says: “This is a really fun song to jam. I love how the guitars drone around Ricky’s vocals, and the awesome groove from drummer Chad Szeliga and bassist Robbie Crane.”

Black Star Riders are due to take to the stage at the Stone Dead festival at the Newark Showground in the UK on August 29.