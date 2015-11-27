Black Star Riders ride into Soldierstown

Black Stars Riders have released a lyric video for Soldierstown. Taken from their album The Killer Instinct, it’s timed to coincide with the band’s UK and Ireland tour with Whitesnake and Def Leppard, which kicks off in Dublin on December 6.
“Soldierstown is a song with a dark and poignant lyric tempered with a huge Celtic guitar riff,” says singer Ricky Warwick. “Sometimes pulling the covers over your head is not enough!”
“To say we are excited by being part of the Whitesnake and Def Leppard bill is an understatement,” he continues. “It’s always great to go on tour with your friends, and Black Star Riders will have been on tour in Europe four weeks prior to this… so we’ll be well-oiled and fired up for it!”
In September, Warwick announced he’ll be releasing two solo albums next year.
Black Star Riders Tour Dates
Dec 06: Dublin, 3 Arena
Dec 07: Belfast, Odyssey Arena
Dec 09: Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
Dec 10: Glasgow, SSE Hydro
Dec 11: London, Shepherds Bush Empire (headline show)
Dec 12: Birmingham, Genting Arena
Dec 13: Nottingham, Capital FM Arena
Dec 15: Manchester, Arena
Dec 16: Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Dec 17: Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall (headline show)
Dec 18: London, Wembley SSE Arena
Dec 19: Sheffield, Motorpoint Arena
(All dates are supporting Def Leppard and Whitesnake, except December 11 & 17).