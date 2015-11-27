Black Star Riders ride into Soldierstown

Black Stars Riders have released a lyric video for Soldierstown. Taken from their album The Killer Instinct, it’s timed to coincide with the band’s UK and Ireland tour with Whitesnake and Def Leppard, which kicks off in Dublin on December 6.

“Soldierstown is a song with a dark and poignant lyric tempered with a huge Celtic guitar riff,” says singer Ricky Warwick. “Sometimes pulling the covers over your head is not enough!”

“To say we are excited by being part of the Whitesnake and Def Leppard bill is an understatement,” he continues. “It’s always great to go on tour with your friends, and Black Star Riders will have been on tour in Europe four weeks prior to this… so we’ll be well-oiled and fired up for it!”

In September, Warwick announced he’ll be releasing two solo albums next year.

Black Star Riders Tour Dates

Dec 06: Dublin, 3 Arena

Dec 07: Belfast, Odyssey Arena

Dec 09: Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

Dec 10: Glasgow, SSE Hydro

Dec 11: London, Shepherds Bush Empire (headline show)

Dec 12: Birmingham, Genting Arena

Dec 13: Nottingham, Capital FM Arena

Dec 15: Manchester, Arena

Dec 16: Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Dec 17: Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall (headline show)

Dec 18: London, Wembley SSE Arena

Dec 19: Sheffield, Motorpoint Arena

(All dates are supporting Def Leppard and Whitesnake, except December 11 & 17).