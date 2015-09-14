Ricky Warwick to launch 2 solo albums

Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick has confirmed the release of two solo albums next year.
The volumes will be launched in a single package at the start of a UK tour, on which his band The Fighting Hearts will support Stiff Little Fingers.
He brought in a range of special guests for hard rock title When Patsy Cline Was Crazy (And Guy Mitchell Sang The Blues) and acoustic companion Hearts On Trees, including bandmate Damon Johnson, Joe Elliott, Ginger Wildheart, Andy Cairns, Billy Morrison and SLF’s Jake Burns.
Warwick says: “While we were working on the new BSR album, I just got into a very productive song writing zone. The songs just kept coming and coming.
“BSR is my top priority – but I really wanted these songs to come out. I think that the fans will really dig this solo stuff.”
He adds: “To be going on tour with Stiff Little Fingers is a dream come true for me. They’re my childhood heroes, so I just can’t wait to get out there.”
When Patsy Cline Was Crazy… and Hearts On Trees are released on February 26. BSR tour Europe and the UK in November and December.
Stiff Little Fingers / Ricky Warwick & The Fighting Hearts tour
Feb 25: Oxford Academy
Feb 26: Portsmouth Pyramids
Feb 27: Exeter Phoenix
Feb 28: Cardiff University
Mar 01: Wolverhampton Robin 2
Mar 02: Leamington Spa Assembly
Mar 04: London Forum
Mar 05: Northampton Roadmenders
Mar 06: Bristol Academy
Mar 08: Cambridge Junction
Mar 09: Norwich Waterfront
Mar 11: Nottingham Rock City
Mar 12: Leeds Academy
Mar 14: Aberdeen Garage
Mar 15: Inverness Ironworks
Mar 17: Glasgow Barrowland
Mar 18: Newcastle Academy
Mar 19: Manchester Ritz