Ricky Warwick to launch 2 solo albums

Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick has confirmed the release of two solo albums next year.

The volumes will be launched in a single package at the start of a UK tour, on which his band The Fighting Hearts will support Stiff Little Fingers.

He brought in a range of special guests for hard rock title When Patsy Cline Was Crazy (And Guy Mitchell Sang The Blues) and acoustic companion Hearts On Trees, including bandmate Damon Johnson, Joe Elliott, Ginger Wildheart, Andy Cairns, Billy Morrison and SLF’s Jake Burns.

Warwick says: “While we were working on the new BSR album, I just got into a very productive song writing zone. The songs just kept coming and coming.

“BSR is my top priority – but I really wanted these songs to come out. I think that the fans will really dig this solo stuff.”

He adds: “To be going on tour with Stiff Little Fingers is a dream come true for me. They’re my childhood heroes, so I just can’t wait to get out there.”

When Patsy Cline Was Crazy… and Hearts On Trees are released on February 26. BSR tour Europe and the UK in November and December.

Stiff Little Fingers / Ricky Warwick & The Fighting Hearts tour

Feb 25: Oxford Academy

Feb 26: Portsmouth Pyramids

Feb 27: Exeter Phoenix

Feb 28: Cardiff University

Mar 01: Wolverhampton Robin 2

Mar 02: Leamington Spa Assembly

Mar 04: London Forum

Mar 05: Northampton Roadmenders

Mar 06: Bristol Academy

Mar 08: Cambridge Junction

Mar 09: Norwich Waterfront

Mar 11: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 12: Leeds Academy

Mar 14: Aberdeen Garage

Mar 15: Inverness Ironworks

Mar 17: Glasgow Barrowland

Mar 18: Newcastle Academy

Mar 19: Manchester Ritz

Ricky Warwick's Top 10 Thin Lizzy songs