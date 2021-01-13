Black Spiders announce self-titled comeback album

With 2021 promising a glimmer of hope following many months of uncertainty, doom-rockers Black Spiders have taken 'new year, new us' energy to extremes and announced a self-titled comeback album – one that’s sure to boost spirits and get us all excited for a world where we can actually go to see live music again.

To the disappointment of their league of loyal fans, Black Spiders made a heartfelt split back in 2017. But through their release of last year’s single Fly In The Soup, the Sheffield rockers confirmed that their disbandment was in fact only temporary, returning with a slightly re-shuffled line-up and new drummer Wyatt Wendels.

Although the pandemic might have caused numerous restrictions, Black Spiders still managed to work together – with some band members recording their parts remotely, miles away from the studio. But as ever, the band guarantees a big sound, with big themes.

“We had to dig down deep to pull out some gems – what would we want from Black Spiders?” says guitarist/vocalist Pete Spiby.

“Probably not just your regular boys adventure stories. So I looked at themes for the songs, in the bands that I held dear and what was relevant to our lives, as a lot had gone on personally for us all, over the time we have been away.

"Sabbath had all the answers I needed... war, vengeance, mental health, death, conservation and climate change. Where are we from? Relationships, friendships, our flaws. Where are we going? Alien life and Mother Earth – some of which made the record."

The new self-titled album is to be released March 26 through Dark Riders Records and is now available to pre-order. Buyers will also receive the non-album track Tunnel Of Love. You can further support Black Spiders via their new Patreon Fan Club where you’ll find exclusive content, merch and more.

(Image credit: Dark Riders Records)

Black Spiders track-listing