Black Spiders are back! The kings of the north return with Fly In The Soup

We’ve not exactly been over-burdened with good news in 2020, but here’s a new reason to be cheerful: Black Spiders are back.

The Sheffield rockers split in May 2017 following the completion of an eight-date farewell UK tour – tastefully titled Fuck Off Black Spiders! – but are now back in business, and have offered up Fly In The Soup, their first new music in six years, as a statement of renewed intent. It’s a precursor for the band’s as-yet-untitled third full-length album, their first since 2013’s This Savage Land, which will emerge in 2021.

“Fly in the Soup seemed an obvious choice for the first single,” says frontman Pete ‘Spider’ Spiby. “It’s classic Black Spiders and a good song to step back into the affray. The sentiment of it is, ‘We’re back and here to annoy you, so deal with it!’”

The Yorkshire band got the itch to start making music together again in the summer of 2019, and began assembling ideas for their new album as lockdown descended upon the UK in March.

“Lockdown was actually a pretty productive time for us,’ says Spiby, “so much energy and positivity. We couldn’t stop writing; it was great to have that inspiration, and that connection again. At the same time, it was a whole new way of working. Usually we would get into the rehearsal room and blast through things, but we had to change, and it has given us a lot clarity and more time to demo up the songs from a distance and have new perspective. Same with the studio, as we still haven’t actually played the songs together, in a room, old skool.”

“We were blown away with the love we were shown at our final shows, but we needed a break,” adds guitarist Ozzy Lister. “We’ve now had some time to think about what truly mattered to us, as a band. Along with any band worth its salt we’re now chomping at the bit to get out and play. Much love to all of our brothers and sisters in the world of music, as well as our amazing fans, we really hope to see you all soon.”