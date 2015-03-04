Iommi in bid to stop Indonesia drug executions

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has pleaded for the lives of two Australians sentenced to death in Indonesia, by writing a letter to the country’s President Joko Widodo – a heavy metal fan.

Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran were arrested in 2005 over their involvement in a smuggling group known as the Bali Nine. They were later convicted and await execution.

The letter, dated yesterday (March 3), was delivered to the president, known as Jokowi, in Jakarta today.

Iommi writes: Your Excellency, I understand and respect your efforts to combat drug abuse in Indonesia. I have seen first-hand the negative impacts that drugs can have on people and their families. That is why I understand your strong views on this issue.”

He continues: “The Indonesian prison system has had great success in transforming Andrew and Myuran. I appeal to you, as a forgiving man, to take note of their transformation. They are reformed men, who are making a positive difference to the lives of their fellow prisoners.

“That they have been transformed so much is a real credit to the lndonesian authorities. For this reason, I would ask that you stop the execution of Andrew and Myuran.

“Please allow them to serve out life sentences where they contribute to the wellbeing of lndonesia and make good for the error of their previous ways.”

The letter is signed: “Tony Iommi, guitarist, Black Sabbath.”

Jokowi became president of Indonesia after winning election in 2014. The previous year he’d been ordered to hand over a bass signed by Robert Trujillo after he’d attended a Metallica show, since it was regarded as a potential violation of ethics rules.

Iommi’s letter follows a similar plea written by Mark ‘Barney’ Greenway of Napalm Death – a band Jokowi is known to follow. Just after the election, Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe said: “From what I can tell, Jokowi seems to be a man of the people.”