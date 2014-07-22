Trending

Metalhead wins Indonesian presidential election

Metal comes to office

Devoted metal fan Joko Widodo has been announced as the new President of Indonesia.

The Indonesia election commission said Jokowi Widodo won the presidential election with 53.15% of the vote. His opponent, Prabowo Subianto, received 46.85% – as reported by the BBC.

As we previously reported, Joko is often at metal shows in Indonesia and even once owned a signed bass from Metallica’s Rob Trujillo – although he had to give it up as the gift was regarded as a bribe.

But this is huge news for Indonesia – whose metal scene is growing rapidly. And any President who (by his own admission) is a fan of Metallica, Napalm Death and Led Zeppelin can only be a good thing.

