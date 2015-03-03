Sabbath exes play on Iommi tribute

Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi is the subject of a tribute album featuring former bandmates Vinny Appice and Tony Martin.

It’s called Great Lefty: Live Forever and it also features Mark Boals (Dio Disciples, Dokken), Barry Goudreau (Boston), Hugh McDonald (Alice Cooper), Victor Griffin (Pentagram), Mario Parga (Graham Bonnett) and others.

Proceeds from the project will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support in recognition of Iommi’s battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The guitarist said in January that although he faces health fears on a daily basis, he wouldn’t let the disease rule his life, adding: “I look at life differently now. I could be here another 10 years or just one year – I don’t know. Sometimes I wonder if I should try to live a more peaceful life. Then I think, ‘I don’t want to let the illness take over.’ I enjoy where I’m at now.”

Facebook groups Tony Iommi – The Man, The Master, The Legend and Global Sabbath Convention, along with website TonyIommiFantastic.com, worked together to spearhead the project. The 20-track album is released on May 4 via Tazan Music.

Black Sabbath are expected to release their final record later this year.

Great Lefty: Live Forever tracklist

Disc One

Never Say Die – Dario Mollo, Mark Boals 2. Time Is Mine – Maniac Rise 3. Heaven And Hell – Kyle Cousins ft Vinny Appice, Barry Goudreau, Hugh McDonald 4. Scarlet Pimpernel – Mario Parga 5. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath – Children Of The Gravy 6. Electric Funeral – Ironlung ft Wizard of Ozz 7. Neon Knights – Tanzan Music Academy 8. Orchid – Nick Didkovsky 9. Law Maker – Darking 10. Loner – Into The Void

Disc Two