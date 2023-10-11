Black Sabbath to release vinyl box set, Hand of Doom, featuring their first eight albums on picture discs for the first time

Black Sabbath are re-releasing their classic Ozzy Osbourne-era albums once again, this time on picture disc vinyl in a new box set, Hand of Doom.

The box will feature eight discs, from 1970's Black Sabbath, through to 1978's Never Say Die, aka the "Complete Original Black Sabbath 1970-1978" collection, on picture discs for the first time.



Hand Of Doom 1970 - 1978 includes each album's artwork printed on side A of the discs. The new editions of the quartet's self-titled debut, Vol 4, Technical Ecstasy and Sabbath Bloody Sabbath will feature the original back album artwork on side B, while the picture discs of Paranoid, Master Of Reality and Sabotage features an album-era photo of the band.



The box also includes a large colour poster of the band taken in Los Angeles during the summer of 1972 while the Godfathers of Metal were recording Vol 4.



Limited to just 3,000 copies, and costing £275, Hand of Doom is scheduled for release on December 1 exclusively in UK, EU and all territories outside North America via BMG. The box is now available to pre-order.



And if you want to see a middle-aged man talking at an UNNECESSARILY LOUD VOLUME while opening the box set, the internet has you covered, naturally.