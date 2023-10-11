Black Sabbath to release vinyl box set, Hand of Doom, featuring their first eight albums on picture discs for the first time

By Paul Brannigan
( Classic Rock )
published

Black Sabbath's first eight albums, from 1970's Black Sabbath through to '78's Never Say Die, to get yet another reissue, but this time in a picture discs vinyl box set

Sabbath box set
(Image credit: BMG)

Black Sabbath are re-releasing their classic Ozzy Osbourne-era albums once again, this time on picture disc vinyl in a new box set, Hand of Doom

The box will feature eight discs, from 1970's Black Sabbath, through to 1978's Never Say Die, aka the "Complete Original Black Sabbath 1970-1978" collection, on picture discs for the first time.

Hand Of Doom 1970 - 1978 includes each album's artwork printed on side A of the discs. The new editions of the quartet's self-titled debut, Vol 4, Technical Ecstasy and Sabbath Bloody Sabbath will feature the original back album artwork on side B, while the picture discs of Paranoid, Master Of Reality and Sabotage features an album-era photo of the band.

The box also includes a large colour poster of the band taken in Los Angeles during the summer of 1972 while the Godfathers of Metal were recording Vol 4.

Limited to just 3,000 copies, and costing £275, Hand of Doom is scheduled for release on December 1 exclusively in UK, EU and all territories outside North America via BMG. The box is now available to pre-order.

And if you want to see a middle-aged man talking at an UNNECESSARILY LOUD VOLUME while opening the box set, the internet has you covered, naturally.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.