Black Sabbath's super-deluxe edition of Paranoid album comes to vinyl

Black Sabbath have announced details of a new edition of the band's 1970 classic Paranoid.

The super-deluxe version of Paranoid is being released to mark the album's 50th birthday, and will now be available as a 5LP set. Alongside the standard album is a reworked version of the 1974 quadrophonic mix, which has been "folded down" to stereo. Paranoid was the only Sabbath album to be given a quadrophonic mix.

The remainder of the set is given over to two live shows: one recorded at the Casino de Montreux in Switzerland shortly before Paranoid was released, and the second at Theatre 140 in Brussels, Belgium, for the TV show Pop Shop.

Both live shows have been widely bootlegged, and also appeared as part of the 2016 4CD super-deluxe version of Paranoid released by Rhino, which also included the quadrophonic mix on CD, but this year's release marks their first official outing on vinyl. The quadrophonic mix of Paranoid was also remixed into 5:1 surround sound for Sanctuary's 2009 deluxe reissue of the album.

The album is also accompanied by a hardbound book featuring interviews with Ozzy Osborne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, as well as photos, memorabilia, a poster, and a replica of the Paranoid tour programme. A 4CD set is also available.

The super-deluxe version of Paranoid is available to pre-order now.

(Image credit: BMG)

Paranoid Super Deluxe 5-LP Boxed Set tracklist

LP 1: Original Album

War Pigs / Luke’s Wall

Paranoid

Planet Caravan

Iron Man

Electric Funeral

Hand Of Doom

Rat Salad

Jack The Stripper / Fairies Wear Boots

LP 2: Quadradisc Mix in Stereo

War Pigs / Luke’s Wall

Paranoid

Planet Caravan

Iron Man

Electric Funeral

Hand Of Doom

Rat Salad

Jack The Stripper / Fairies Wear Boots

LP 3: Live in Montreux 1970 (Part One)

Intro

Paranoid

N.I.B.

Behind The Wall Of Sleep

Iron Man

War Pigs

LP 4: Live in Montreux 1970 (Part Two)/Live in Brussels 1970 (Part One)

Fairies Wear Boots

Hand Of Doom

Paranoid

Hand Of Doom

Rat Salad

Iron Man

LP 5: Live in Brussels 1970 (Part Two)

Black Sabbath

N.I.B.

Behind The Wall Of Sleep

War Pigs

Fairies Wear Boots