Sabbath early albums for deluxe reissue

Black Sabbath have confirmed their first three albums will be released as deluxe editions in January.
Their 1970 self-titled debut, its same-year follow-up Paranoid and 1971’s Master Of Reality were remastered in 2012 but only previously available in digital format.
Each album comes with a second disc of outtakes and alternate versions, while the launch date coincides with the beginning of their final world tour.
Frontman Ozzy Osbourne recently stated that, although they’d planned to make one more album before splitting, the idea had been shelved. Guitarist Tony Iommi later said it had been bassist Geezer Butler’s decision.
Sabbath’s The End tour begins on January 20 in North America and takes in Australia, New Zealand and Europe – including a headline set at Download in the UK – before winding up back in the US on September 21. The deluxe albums are released on January 22. Sabbath are the cover stars of the current edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.
Black Sabbath
Disc One
- Black Sabbath
- The Wizard
- Wasp/Behind the Wall Of Sleep/Bassically/N.I.B.
- Wicked World
- A Bit of Finger/Sleeping Village/Warning
Disc Two
- Evil Woman (Don’t Play Your Games With Me)
- Black Sabbath – Studio Outtake
- Black Sabbath – Instrumental
- The Wizard – Studio Outtake
- N.I.B. – Alternate Version
- Evil Woman (Don’t Play Your Games With Me) – Alternate Version
- Sleeping Village (Intro) – Alternate Version
- Warning (Part 1) – Studio Outtake
Paranoid
Disc One
- War Pigs / Luke’s Wall
- Paranoid
- Planet Caravan
- Iron Man
- Electric Funeral
- Hand Of Doom
- Rat Salad
- Jack The Stripper/Fairies Wear Boots
Disc Two
- War Pigs – Instrumental
- Paranoid – Alternate Lyrics
- Planet Caravan – Alternate Lyrics
- Iron Man – Instrumental
- Electric Funeral – Instrumental
- Hand Of Doom – Instrumental
- Rat Salad – Alternate Mix
- Fairies Wear Boots – Instrumental
Master Of Reality
Disc One
- Sweet Leaf
- After Forever
- Embryo
- Children Of The Grave
- Orchid
- Lord Of This World
- Solitude
- Into The Void
Disc Two
- Weevil Woman ’71
- Sweet Leaf – Studio Outtake
- After Forever – Studio Outtake Instrumental
- Children Of The Grave- Studio Outtake
- Children Of The Grave – Studio Outtake Instrumental
- Orchid – Studio Outtake
- Lord Of This World – Studio Outtake
- Solitude – Studio Outtake
- Into The Void (Spanish Sid) – Studio Outtake
