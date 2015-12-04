Sabbath early albums for deluxe reissue

Black Sabbath have confirmed their first three albums will be released as deluxe editions in January.

Their 1970 self-titled debut, its same-year follow-up Paranoid and 1971’s Master Of Reality were remastered in 2012 but only previously available in digital format.

Each album comes with a second disc of outtakes and alternate versions, while the launch date coincides with the beginning of their final world tour.

Frontman Ozzy Osbourne recently stated that, although they’d planned to make one more album before splitting, the idea had been shelved. Guitarist Tony Iommi later said it had been bassist Geezer Butler’s decision.

Sabbath’s The End tour begins on January 20 in North America and takes in Australia, New Zealand and Europe – including a headline set at Download in the UK – before winding up back in the US on September 21. The deluxe albums are released on January 22. Sabbath are the cover stars of the current edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Black Sabbath

Disc One

Black Sabbath The Wizard Wasp/Behind the Wall Of Sleep/Bassically/N.I.B. Wicked World A Bit of Finger/Sleeping Village/Warning

Disc Two

Evil Woman (Don’t Play Your Games With Me) Black Sabbath – Studio Outtake Black Sabbath – Instrumental The Wizard – Studio Outtake N.I.B. – Alternate Version Evil Woman (Don’t Play Your Games With Me) – Alternate Version Sleeping Village (Intro) – Alternate Version Warning (Part 1) – Studio Outtake

Paranoid

Disc One

War Pigs / Luke’s Wall Paranoid Planet Caravan Iron Man Electric Funeral Hand Of Doom Rat Salad Jack The Stripper/Fairies Wear Boots

Disc Two

War Pigs – Instrumental Paranoid – Alternate Lyrics Planet Caravan – Alternate Lyrics Iron Man – Instrumental Electric Funeral – Instrumental Hand Of Doom – Instrumental Rat Salad – Alternate Mix Fairies Wear Boots – Instrumental

Master Of Reality

Disc One

Sweet Leaf After Forever Embryo Children Of The Grave Orchid Lord Of This World Solitude Into The Void

Disc Two

Weevil Woman ’71 Sweet Leaf – Studio Outtake After Forever – Studio Outtake Instrumental Children Of The Grave- Studio Outtake Children Of The Grave – Studio Outtake Instrumental Orchid – Studio Outtake Lord Of This World – Studio Outtake Solitude – Studio Outtake Into The Void (Spanish Sid) – Studio Outtake

The last days of Black Sabbath: only in the new issue of Metal Hammer