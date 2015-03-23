Black Sabbath farewell gig set for Ozzfest Japan

Sharon Osbourne says Black Sabbath’s appearance at Ozzfest Japan in November will be the band’s “farewell.”

In a message to Japanese fans, frontman Ozzy Osbourne’s wife and manager says: “Ozzfest will be back in Japan on November 21 and 22. And this will be Black Sabbath’s farewell. We’re also announcing Korn, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary. Now you can’t miss that.”

Last year, Ozzy revealed that Sabbath would record one final album – a follow-up to 2013’s 13 – and go on the road one last time in 2015.

He later said he hoped estranged drummer Bill Ward would take part in the band’s last hurrah.

Guitarist Tony Iommi battled cancer in the wake of the release of 13, and said earlier this year that he lives with the daily fear that the disease could return at any minute.