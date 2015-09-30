Black Sabbath are headlining Graspop next year

Black Sabbath’s farewell tour is rolling into Belgium next summer for Graspop Metal Meeting.

Taking place from 17-19 June 2016, the inventors of everything we hold true in metal are headlining the opening night in a Benelux exclusive show. Watch the full announcement below.

Black Sabbath recently announced their farewell tour with dates in the United States and Australia, but this is the first European show to be named. What could this mean for other summer festivals in the UK and Europe?

