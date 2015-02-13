Black Rainbows unleash The Prophet

Black Rainbows have released a video for The Prophet, taken from the band’s Hawkdope album, released on March 14. The album is the follow-op to 2013’s Holy Moon.

“I’m so happy with the Hawkdope album and can’t wait to get out on tour,” says the band’s Gabriele Fiori. “As you may have noticed from our past few EPs, we’re moving away from the stoner sound and getting equally into the older head bands and space rock vibes of Ladbroke Grove. I think this new record will be a hit with fans of both new and old music. Fry Your Mind!”

The band, who describe themselves as “the bastard offspring of ’70s hard-rock swagger and ’90s stoner-groove”, are in the process of setting up a mini UK tour for June.

Jun 4: TBC Jun 5: TBC Jun 6: Oxford - The Wheatsheaf Jun 7: TBC Jun 8: London-The Macbeth

Hawkdope is released on March 14, and will be available to pre-order from Heavy Psyche Sounds on February 13.