black midi announce they're on "indefinite hiatus"

The future of eclectic London prog trio black midi was thrown into doubt over the weekend when singer and guitarist Geordie Greep appeared to announce that the band had split, followed by what appeared to be confirmation from bassist Cameron Picton, which was then followed by what appeared to be an official statement from the band's management stating they were on an "indefinite hiatus".

With Greep about to announce a new solo album, he announced on Instagram that “black midi was an interesting band that’s indefinitely over", which was then. followed by Picton taking to Twitter to say, “We’d agreed to not say anything about ‘breaking up’ so I was as blindsided as everyone else last night but maybe in a different way. I guess sometimes all you can say is lol. Anyway! Starting sessions for my own record soon, looking forward – should be good, hopefully great!” before deleting the Tweet.

This was then followed by a statement from the band's management saying, "After a successful tour including South American dates they agreed to have a break and do some solo work, with the understanding the black midi door be left open."

Greep announced a new solo project, Geordie Greep And The Swing Boys, earlier this year and played a launch gig at Brixton's The Windmill back in April. He will also play some solo dates in the USA with local musicians next month.

Cameron Picton is working on a new project entitled Camera Picture, while former guitarist Matt Kwasniewski also released a standalone single on his Bandcamp page in March.