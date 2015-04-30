Black Label Society join HRH line-up

Black Label Society, Scorpion Child and Crobot have been added to this year’s HRH 9 festival in North Wales. Other acts announced today include Swedish rockers The Scams, plus Stone Kings, Stags and Dendera.

They join Rock Goddess, Toseland, Black Spiders, SuperCharger, Trucker Diablo, Screaming Eagles, Pig Iron, Skanska Mord, Sky Valley Mistress, King Creature and Riot Horse on the HRH bill. More acts will be announced later.

The festival takes place at Camp HRH, Pwllheli, North Wales, on November 12-15. Tickets are available online, although Royalty and VIP packages are already sold out.