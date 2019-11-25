Black Friday deals: Save up to 34% on wireless Marshall speakers

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are in full flow ahead of the official sales which will kick off later this week.

And Amazon are giving music lovers the perfect excuse to crank up the volume to 11 with spectacular savings on a range of Marshall bluetooth speakers.

And if you’re quick, there’s currently a flash sale on the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker in black for £139.99 – that’s 36% down on its RRP of £219.99.

We’ve selected a few other brilliant deals for you from the range which you can check out below. And, if you’re after turntables, vinyl, instruments or other bluetooth speakers, then we also have you covered.

Black Friday Marshall speaker deals

Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker: £299.99 now £199

This handy speaker packs quite a punch and, thanks to aptX technology, the Stanmore II speaker boasts a range of up to 30ft and is currently available in white.View Deal

Marshall Stanmore Bluetooth Speaker: £350 , now £241.91

This sturdy wireless bluetooth speaker features that eye-catching Marshall logo on the front panel and is presented in a vintage style in cream. View Deal

Marshall Stockwell II Portable Speaker: £219 , now £149

Looking just like one of Marshall’s famous amps, the lightweight Stockwell II is a great way for taking music with you wherever you go – especially as it has 25 hours of playing time. View Deal