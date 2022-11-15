Black Friday-beating mega deal: Buy Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ earbuds for less than £40

We've been scouring the internet to find some early Black Friday wireless headphone deals and we stumbled across this brilliant bargain. Amazon are currently selling the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ in-ear headphones in white with 20% off, taking these True Wireless earbuds down to just £39.95 (opens in new tab)!

Amazon have also cut the price of the same headphones in the US, taking them down from $59.95 to $49.95 - a 17% saving.

This is a fantastic Amazon deal if your looking to get your hands on a great set of in-ear headphones for a ridiculously low price. We're big fans of the Melomania 1+ here at Louder and highly recommend them.

To pay less than £40 for these earbuds is a steal and definitely one to jump on ahead of Black Friday as we doubt this price will be bettered throughout the big sales weekend.

So what exactly do you get for your money with the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+? Well, these in-ear headphones boast 5.8mm graphene-enhanced drivers and a High Performance Audio Mode, which helps deliver truly immersive audio - and it can be tuned to your specifics through the customisable EQ settings on the dedicated Melomania app.

Battery life is a decent nine hours from a single charge and that can be boosted to 45 hours through the included charging case. The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ impress us so much that they also feature high up in our guide to the best in-ear headphones.

And with Black Friday taking place this year on November 25, we'll also be keeping our list of the best Black Friday music deals updated to help steer you towards a great saving or two.