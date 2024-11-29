New Beatles doc Beatles '64 just hit Disney+ – watch it for a total steal thanks to this unmissable $2.99 per month Black Friday streaming deal

A new Beatles documentary has been released on streaming today (November 29), available exclusively via Disney+. Not a Disney+ subscriber? Now might be a good time to change that, because as part of their Black Friday streaming deal, they're offering new subscribers – as well as those who cancelled their subscription over a month ago – access to the Disney+/Hulu Bundle, which includes Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads), for just $2.99/month for a full year – that's a massive saving from the standard price of $10.99 per month.

Disney+/Hulu duo basic bundle: was US$10.99 now US$2.99 at Disney+ An extremely good deal, this bundle gives you access to the entire Hulu and Disney+ streaming services for a cut-price rate for an entire year. As well as Beatles '64 – which you can't see anywhere else – you can catch up with The Bear (and its incredible soundtrack), Deadpool & Wolverine and loads of other hit shows.

Focussing on the first time the Beatles touched down in the US some 60 years ago, the film zones in on the rabid reaction of fans to the band's arrival and their first stint in the US. As per the filmmakers: "On 7 February 1964, The Beatles arrived in New York City to unprecedented excitement and hysteria. From the instant they landed at Kennedy Airport, met by thousands of fans, Beatlemania swept New York and the entire country.

"Beatles ‘64 presents the spectacle but also reflects a more intimate behind-the-scenes story, capturing the camaraderie of John, Paul, George, and Ringo as they experienced unimaginable fame."

Does the world really need another Beatles documentary, we hear you cry? The answer is, 'yes, of course it does, you unbelievable heathen', but in case that answer alone doesn't convince you, this particular documentary is produced by Martin Scorsese and directed by David Tedeschi – the same fella who also worked with Scorsese on Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story. It also covers an earlier, more nascent time period in the band's career, when their star was firmly on the rise but they were still finding their feet both as musicians and as actual famous people – entirely distinct from that other Beatles doc by that other very famous filmmaker.

The film is available to watch exclusively via Disney+. Do I really need another streaming subscription, we hear you cry? Well in this instance you very well might, as the film won't be appearing anywhere else. However, now is an exceptionally good time to get that Disney+ subscription locked in.

Beatles ‘64 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Beatles '64 aside, Disney+ is actually a pretty good bet for music fans in general. As well as Get Back, the other Beatles documentary series made by Peter Jackson, it also has Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, the Abbey Road doc If These Walls Could Sing, Taylor Swift's Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions and loads more.

This Disney+ Black Friday streaming deal will cost you $35.88 for the year, saving you $96 compared with the original price ($131.88).