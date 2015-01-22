Black Crowes weren’t writing songs says Chris

Former Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson has hinted at the frustration that led to the band announcing its split last week.

His brother, guitarist Rich, announced they’d broken up after an argument in which his sibling had demanded control over their future direction.

But Chris tells New Times: “It came from songwriting. The Black Crowes don’t write songs any more. They don’t think of the present or the future.”

He’s much happier working with his Chris Robinson Brotherhood, he explains. “I like making albums and playing concerts – I was sitting on two EPs’ worth of written songs.”

Comparing the bands, he says: “The Black Crowes were a rebellion. This is a pragmatic reaction to how I feel. The only revolutionary thing we’re doing is staying out of the music business.

“There’s olive gardens and red lobsters in music. We just don’t eat there – we’re grassroots.”