Blaak Heat stream Mola Mamad Djan

Blaak Heat have made their track Mola Mamad Djan available to stream.

The track, which is the band’s reinterpretation of a traditional Afghan folk song, is lifted from their upcoming third album, Shifting Mirrors. It will be released on May 13.

The album was produced by Grammy Award-winner Matt Hyde, who has previously worked with Deftones and Slayer.

Guitarist and singer Thomas Bellier said: “We took our favourite Middle Eastern sounds, and reinterpreted them through the prism of our cultural baggage – weird European psychedelia, a healthy dose of vintage hard rock, experimental jazz.

“With Matt, we were able to mix loud fuzz guitar tones along with traditional acoustic instruments, such as the oud and the kanun.”

Last month the band released a video for Sword Of Hakim. A full tracklist will be released in due course.

Blaak Heat tour 2016

Apr 17: Long Beach Alex’s Bar, CA

Apr 25: Tuczon Flycatcher, AZ

Apr 28: Mohawk Levitation Kick Off Party, TX

Apr 29: San Antonio Mix, TX

May 03: Denver 3 Kings Tavern, CO

May 04: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT

May 06: Portland Foggy Notion, OR

May 07: Seattle Lo-Fi Performance Gallery, WA

Jul 09: Vortex Siegen Freak Valley Refueled, Germany

Jul 10: Pleszew Red Smoke Festival, Poland

Sep 08: Valada Reverence Festival, Portugal