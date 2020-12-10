Bjørn Riis streams new single Desolate Place

Airbag guitarist Bjørn Riis has released a new single, Desolate Place, which has been inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic. The single is released today through Karisma Records and you can listen to a stream below.

"I can see the road from my house and the bus that drives by no longer stops like it used to," Riis explains. "I had the guitar and this short piece that sounded like it could turn into something. Desolate Place pretty much wrote itself inspired by the strange and unfamiliar times we live in. It’s like a bad dream or a road movie where you drive to the next place or town in search of something better but it’s the same wherever you go.

"Together with long-time collaborator Vegard Kleftåas Sleipnes, we created this dark and almost claustrophobic atmosphere that tells a story in itself. I’ve never done a stand-alone track like this before but it felt like the right time and it’s rewarding to feel inspired in times like these."

With music and lyrics by Bjørn Riis, who also produced the track, and with mixing and mastering by Vegard Kleftåas Sleipnes, Desolate Place features Bjørn on vocals, guitars, bass, keys and programming and Vegard on keys and programming.

New vinyl editions of the two first Bjørn Riis albums, Lullabies In A Car Crash and Forever Comes To An End will be re-released on March 5th 2021.

