Birth stream brand new nine-minute song For Yesterday

San Diegan prog outfit Birth, who features former Astra members Conor Riley (guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist) and Brian Ellis (lead guitarist), as well as bassist Trevor Mast and drummer Thomas DiBenedetto, have streamed brand new song For Yesterday, which you can listen to below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming debut album Born, which will be released through Bad Omen Records son July 15. The band released a self-titled tree track EP last year.

"I’m a scientist by trade and I read a lot of dystopian sci-fi, which I believe is relevant to many of the events that have been occurring lately," explains Conor Riley. "These views feed a dark, spiritual and mystical relationship that I have with scientific thought."

The band's label have described the band's sound as that which "may well lead some listeners back to the wide-eyed days of the early 70’s, offering shades of The Yes Album, the wayward serenades of Van der Graaf Generator, the demented potency of King Crimson and even the stellar travelogue of Far East Family Band."

Born features drummer Paul Marrone, who has since been replaced by DiBenedetto. You can view the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Born.

Birth: Born

1. Born

2. Descending Us

3. For Yesterday

4. Cosmic Tears

5. Another Time

6. Long Way Down