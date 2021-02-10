BirdPen stream new single Life In Design

Art rockers BirdPen have streamed their latest single Life In Design. It's taken from the duo's upcoming album All Function One which will be released through JAR Records on March 3. You can check out the new single and album artwork and tracklisting below.

"[Life In Design is about] someone who gets out of bed on another crappy day, makes their way to work and sees other faceless people around them who are numb to their surroundings," the band, Archive singer Dave Pen and guitarist Mike Bird, say. "They might think they have the dream life but they are all really slaves to the modern treadmill of formulated life. Organic fruit wrapped in plastic, everything we see having to be backed up and saved in case we forget, etc... It’s enough to make you lose your mind if you think about it all."

All Function One was written as the world was changing at the outset of the 2020 pandemic and is an album about isolation, digital sadness, loneliness, deep fakes, paranoia and living a modern cyber life. Written, recorded and produced by the core Pen and Bird, the new album was mastered by Frank Arkwright at Abbey Road Studios.

Pre-order All Function One.

BirdPen: All Function One

1 Function

2 Life In Design

3 Modern Junk

4 Shakes

5 Seat 35

6 Blackhole

7 Flames

8 Otherside

9 Changes

10 Universe

11 Invisible

12 Undone