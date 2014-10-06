Biohazard to drop 10th record next year

Biohazard frontman Billy Graziadei says the band's new album will be out in "early too mid 2015."

The band are working on what will be their 10th album and the follow-up to 2012’s Reborn In Defiance.

Graziadei tells Scuzz: “Right now we’re working on a new record that we plan to have out in early to mid 2015 on Nuclear Blast. We’re still putting it together. It’s pretty dope.

“Biohazard is not the type of band that says, ‘Okay, we’re gonna record next week.’ We just keep on going, and when it’s ready, it’s ready.”

The singer also talks about a one-off gig in a tiny club in the Netherlands, put on as a thank-you to local fans who usually travel hundreds of miles to see Biohazard.