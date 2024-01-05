Billy Joel announces arena and stadium dates with Stevie Nicks and Sting

Billy Joel has announced a series of stadium and arena shows stretching from January through to September, with Stevie Nicks and Sting providing support at selective shows.

With his residency at New York's fabled Madison Square Garden set to finish in July, Joel will has lined up additional American dates with Sting and Nicks, and has also scheduled a visit to the UK, to perform at the Cardiff Principality Stadium in Wales in August.

The Piano Man will bring the hits to:



Jan 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Feb 09: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Feb 24: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL *

Mar 09: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX +

Mar 28: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 13: San Diego Petco Park, CA *

Apr 26: New York Madison Square Garden , NY

May 09: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

May 24: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Jun 08: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jun 21: Chicago Soldier Field, IL +

Jul 12: Denver, CO – Coors Field, CO

Jul 25: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 09: Cardiff Principality Stadium, Wales

Sep 27: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO *

* = with Sting + = with Stevie Nicks



A Live Nation pre-sale for the new shows will take place at 10am local time on January 10 with the access code “CREW”. General sales will begin on January 12 here.



Stevie Nicks also has additional dates lined up this year, and will play:



Feb 10: Atlantic City Mark G Etess Arena, NJ

Feb 14: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Feb 21: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Feb 24: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Feb 28: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Mar 03: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Mar 06: North Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena, AR

