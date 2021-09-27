Billy Idol to play 2022 arena shows in England, Scotland and Wales

Billy Idol will bring his Roadside tour to the UK for six arena shows in June 2022.



These will be Idol’s first UK shows since 2018, and they come in support of the singer’s recently-released The Roadside EP, his first new music in seven years. Idols will be joined onstage by his longtime collaborator, guitarist and co-writer Steve Stevens, Stephen McGrath (bass), Billy Morrison (guitar), Paul Trudeau (keyboards) and Erik Eldenius (drums).



“I can’t wait to get back on the road in the UK again,” Idol says, “and enjoy that exhilaration and energy that only comes from playing in front of a live British audience.”

The 2022 Roadside Tour will call at:



Jun 11 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Jun 13 Manchester AO Arena

Jun 15 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Jun 18 London The SSE Arena, Wembley

Jun 19 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jun 21 Leeds First Direct Arena

Support comes from special guests The Go-Go’s, making their first UK appearance for 26 years.



“We are thrilled to be sharing the stage with Billy Idol on his 2022 Summer UK tour dates,” they say. “We haven’t had an opportunity to play for our British fans in 26 years and can’t wait to see you all.”



Tickets for the Roadside Tour are on sale from 9am on September 30.



The Roadside EP was produced by Butch Walker, who's previously worked with the likes of Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer. It's released via Dark Horse Records, the label set up by former Beatle George Harrison in 1974 after Apple Records was wound down. The label is now run by Harrison's son Dhani and music business veteran David Zonshine.

"I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Billy Idol to the Dark Horse Records family," says Harrison. "Billy is a legend and his music couldn’t fit the Dark Horse persona any better. I’ve loved his music throughout my whole life so to be able to give this new music a home on our historic label is a massive honour."

Other artists on Dark Horse include George Harrison himself, former Clash man Joe Strummer and Ravi Shankar.