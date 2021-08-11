Billy Idol releases moody Bitter Taste single

Billy Idol has released his first new music in seven years. The single Bitter Taste comes from the former Generation X man's upcoming Roadside EP, which will be released on September 17.

An atmospheric affair, Bitter Taste finds Idol in contemplative mood, looking back at how how his life has changed since the 1990 motorbike accident in which he almost lost a leg.

“I think everyone has been feeling more reflective during the pandemic," says Idol. "So, it seemed quite logical and natural to write something about my motorcycle accident. Certainly, the motorcycle accident was the catharsis, the wake-up moment. A little bit of me got left on that roadside. But it wasn’t necessarily a bad thing in the end; it was a wake-up call.

"Maybe on that roadside I left behind the irreverent youthful Billy and opened the door for a more attentive father and a more sensitive musician."

The Roadside EP was produced by Butch Walker, who's previously worked with the likes of Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, and features Idol’s longtime lead guitarist and co-writer Steve Stevens. It's released via Dark Horse Records, the label set up by former Beatle George Harrison in 1974 after Apple Records was wound down. The label is now run by Harrison's son Dhani and music business veteran David Zonshine.

"I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Billy Idol to the Dark Horse Records family," says Harrison. "Billy is a legend and his music couldn’t fit the Dark Horse persona any better. I’ve loved his music throughout my whole life so to be able to give this new music a home on our historic label is a massive honour."

Other artists on Dark Horse include George Harrison himself, former Clash man Joe Strummer and Ravi Shankar.

Billy Idol's current North American tour kicks off in Airway Heights, WA, this evening (dates below). The Roadside EP is available to pre-order now.

Billy Idol 2021 North American Tour

Aug 12: Airway Heights Northern Quest Resort, WA

Aug 15: Tulalip Tulalip Resort Casino, WA

Aug 17: Manson Deep Water Amphitheater, WA

Aug 19: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA

Aug 21: Napa Oxbow Riverstage, CA

Sep 04: Palmer Alaska Sate Fair, AK

Sep 18: West Springfield The Big E, MA

Sep 19: Asbury Park Sea.Hear.Now Festival, NJ

Sep 22: Post Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

Sep 24: Roanoke Elmwood Park, VA

Sep 25: Charles Town Hollywood Casino, WV

Oct 16/17: Las Vegas The Cosmopolitan, NV

Oct 22/23: Las Vegas The Cosmopolitan, NV

Oct 26: Playa Mujeres The Sands Festival, MX