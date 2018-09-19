Billy Idol lines up Las Vegas residency

Billy Idol has announced that he’ll play a 10-night residency in Las Vegas in 2019.

He'll play five nights at the Pearl Concert Theater in the Palms Casino Resort in January and then return in October for a further five shows.

Idol will be joined by his band and longtime guitarist Steve Stevens, with the run marking his first residency in the city since his Billy Idol: Forever run in 2016 and 2017

Idol tells USA Today: “It's a fun place to be really, you can have a lot of fun in Vegas. It's just nice for us after we've been travelling around for a really long time.

"The great thing is, we've really started to look back to our old catalogue and really mix some songs that we don't normally play.

“So the people who come to the residency will get the greatest hits, but also two or three songs we don't usually play, like Catch My Fall or Daytime Drama or Pumping On Steel.

“They’re deep cuts that we don't always play. I think that makes it exciting for fans who have seen it before. But you still get the really big songs Eyes Without A Face, Rebel Yell and White Wedding – you get it all.”

Idol will play in the city next year on January 18, 19, 23, 25 & 26 and on October: 4,5, 9, 11 & 12.

Idol's 1985 album Vital Idol will be given a modern day upgrade on September 28 when Vital Idol: Revitalised is released. It’ll feature 11 new remixes of some of his best-loved songs by artists including Moby and Paul Oakenfold. A vinyl version will follow on November 16.

Idol is currently on tour across the US.

Vital Idol: Revitalized

1. White Wedding (CRAY Remix)

2. Dancing With Myself (RAC Remix)

3. Eyes Without A Face (Tropkillaz Remix)

4. Rebel Yell (The Crystal Method Remix)

5. (Do Not) Stand In The Shadows (Moby Remix)

6. Flesh For Fantasy (St. Francis Hotel Remix)

7. Catch My Fall (Juan Maclean Remix)

8. One Breath Away (Paul Oakenfold Remix)

9. To Be A Lover (DJDS Remix)

10. Don’t Need A Gun (Shiba San Remix)

11. Hot In The City (Shotgun Mike Remix)

Bonus tracks (Digital only)

12. Mony Mony (Idol/Stevens Remix)

13. One Breath Away (Paul Oakenfold Extended Remix)

14. (Do Not) Stand In The Shadows (Moby Remix) (Half Time Version)

15. Save Me Now (Lost Dog Remix)