Bill Ward takes art show to LA

Estranged Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward is holding an exhibition of his art in Los Angeles this month.

Absence Of Corners is a collection of 15 works created through Ward’s drumming and runs at Fathom Gallery in the California Market Center on August 15 and 16.

Ward previously showed the collection in Annapolis, Maryland in 2013. He says: “The art show is something where I sit down, and get involved with everybody. So I don’t like to sit on some forum, and I don’t like to be separated from the people that I’m with. So I like to mingle and hold hands and get involved, and talk about just about any subject.

“We’re gonna be looking at my artwork that I did with brushes. A lot of people have been very stimulated and very excited by the art exhibition, and the paintings that we achieved last year.”

Absence Of Corners is described as a “complex multi-disciplined approach to creating art that combines high-end digital technology with the oldest known musical instrument. The resulting images capture Ward’s experimental spirit and translate onto canvas powerful abstract expressions of his music.”

Ward is locked in a war of words with Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne and chances of him reuniting with the band seem slim.