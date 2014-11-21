Bigelf, Billy Squier and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we're joined by Damon Fox from Bigelf to talk about their cosmic vibes and his journey of the mind, what makes a mellotron tick and what it's like being a post-nuclear Beatles.

We’ll also be bringing you the debut album from Billy Squier, the second exclusive session track from Kyng and loads of music from from Metallica, Mötley Crüe, Marmozets, Rollins Band, Helmet, Crobot, Aerosmith, Deep Purple and Muse.

Plus we talk about Wilding’s trip to the West End – in the theatre, not just staring at her in the street. And though she won’t be picking up any awards soon, it was no car crash. Which got us thinking…

What bands or gigs have surprised you in a good way?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.