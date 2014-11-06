Kyng's Favourite Riffs

Seeing as Kyng are on third of our kickass Lords Of The Riff tour, we thought it made sense to find out what riffs get their heads banging. Here, frontman and guitarist Eddie Veliz runs through his favourites.

Verse riff on Under The Sun by Black Sabbath

“In the mid 90s, I was accumulating and digesting every bit of music I could find – especially all the Sabbath stuff. I sat down to listen to Volume 4 and I was floored by this song. The last song on Volume 4, Under The Sun, was the meanest thing I’d ever heard at the time.”

**Chorus riff on No Quarter by Led Zeppelin **

“Zeppelin had a way with heavy riffs sneaking up on you. Their heavy riffs are disguised in so much beauty that you don’t realise how big or heavy it is until you’ve listened to the song a few times. Slowly you start hearing this gigantic ugly monster of a riff creep out from all the beauty. It hits you like a ton of bricks.”

**End riff on I Want You (She’s So Heavy) by The Beatles **

“This riff is so dynamically heavy. You hear this massive riff come from this very cool 60s groovy jam which, in turn, makes the end riff that much bigger.”

End riff on In The Arms Of God by Corrosion of Conformity

“Pepper writes some great riffs and the entire song is heavy, but that last riff – HOLY FUCK. That thing is a motherfucker.”

Sabbath Bloody Sabbath by Black Sabbath

“This entire song is so heavy from the opening riff, the bridge and the huge ending.”

**End riff on I’ll Cast A Shadow by Pantera **

“Reinventing The Steel is a great album and the final riff at the end of that album comes in like a ten ton truck. Dime, Phil, Rex, and Vinnie destroy that groove leaving this enormous riff ringing in your ears.”

