Big Scenic Nowhere team up with Reeves Gabrels and Per Wiberg for The Long Morrow

Californian prog rockers Big Scenic Nowhere have teamed up with David Bowie/Tin Machine guitarist Reeves Gabrels and former Opeth keyboard player Per Wiberg for their track The Long Morrow, an edited version of which is streaming below.

The Long Morrow is the title track of the bands upcoming second album which will be released through Heavy Psych Sounds on January 14.

“Clocking in at a little under 20 minutes, The Long Morrow was the very first jam we did as this line-up," explains guitarist Bob Balch. "It took us about 30 seconds to fall into a groove and we didn’t surface for 30 minutes. After editing it down and changing guitar parts around, it was sent to Reeves Gabrels and Per Wiberg to add respectively guitars and synth. Then it was sent to Tony Reed for vocals and more overdubs. We are super proud of this jam, and look ahead into the future as this is only the beginning."

Big Scenic Nowhere were formed by Bob Balch (Fu Manchu) and Gary Arce (Yawning Man) on guitar, Tony Reed (Mos Generator) on bass, vocals and synths and Bill Stinson (Yawning Man) on drums. They released their debut album, Visions Beyond Horizon in 2020.

They've since worked with an array of talent as well as Gabrels and Wiberg, including Nick Oliveri (Mondo Generator, ex-Kyuss), Lisa Alley and Ian Graham (The Well), Alain Johannes (Them Crooked Vultures, Chris Cornell, Eleven) and Thomas Jäger (Monolord).

Pre-order The Long Morrow.