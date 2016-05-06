Big Big Train premiere promo for Folklore title track

Big Big Train are premiering the video for their track Folklore with Prog.

It’s the title track from the band’s upcoming ninth album, released on May 27 on CD, 2LP and digital formats. They previously issued a teaser video for the Folklore album.

BBT say they ignored the famous advice of never working with children or animals in the promo video, which can be viewed below.

Vocalist David Longdon says: “When we set out to make a video to illustrate the title track of our new album, Folklore, we decided to try to capture an impression of what it was like to be the listener to the ancient folklore stories which have come down to us through the ages.

“Folklore tales are an integral part of who we are and who we think we are and help to form the bedrock of our cultures. These tales were told to fan the flames of our imaginations. They were stories of love and words of wisdom.”

He continues: “As the telling of folklore tales has always been a communal experience, we wanted to involve some Big Big Train fans in the making of the video. We chose to ignore the advice of the great WC Fields to ‘never work with children or animals’ and had a great time making the film with director Steve French.”

Big Big Train Folklore tracklist