Bif Naked mourns guitarist Ekstrom

Bif Naked has paid tribute to her guitar player Jacen 'JD' Ekstrom who has died following emergency heart surgery.

Ekstrom, who also played bass for Bif Naked and fronted his own band Crashscene, was rushed to an operating room in Calgary, Canada, after developing an aortic dissection – a condition in which the body’s main artery tears.

He was on surgery for 12 hours, with his chances of survival put at just 10%, but he later passed away in intensive care.

Bif Naked says: “It is with overwhelming sorrow that I share the sad news, as we have lost our beloved JD Ekstrom.

“We give our hearts, our sincerity, our love, and condolences to his wife and partner, Jennifer, and his family, Jaelyn, James, and all of his wonderful friends. JD was a devoted husband and father, a loyal and loving friend to all, and had legendary generosity, humour, and warmth.

“He was an immeasurably talented musician, indestructible road warrior, and a band leader. He was a big brother to me, and he looked out for me and protected me, accompanied me, and made me a better performer. The privilege of sharing the stage with JD Ekstrom, inspired me and uplifted me every show.

“We are all in shock and completely crushed, so deep is our love for him.”

Ekstrom toured and recorded with a number of acts. His former bandmate in Neurosonic, Jason Darr, adds: “Dude, I am at a complete loss right now. I cannot, for the life of me, comprehend how something like this happens to someone as unique and special as you.”