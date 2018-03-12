4 reasons to get excited as the Rockin' The Blues tour reaches London

It’s not often you get four stellar blues guitarists under one roof, but that’s happening this week as the Rockin’ The Blues Tour 2018 climaxes at The Garage in London this Saturday.

The tour is organised by Provogue Records – home of many modern blues greats – and features four guitarists at the very top of their game: Eric Gales, Gary Hoey, Quinn Sullivan and special guest Lance Lopez.

Fans not only have the opportunity to witness what’s sure to be an extraordinary evening, but to meet and greet the musicians at a pre-show guitar clinic. Shows in Munich, Hamburg, Zoetemeer precede the London Garage show.

Eric Gales

A ‘who’s who’ of guitarists have declared their admiration for the Memphis bluesman. Jane’s Addiction man Dave Navarro, blues icon Joe Bonamassa and the legendary Carlos Santana have all proclaimed their love, whilst Alter Bridge axeman Mark Tremonti says, “this guy could be the best player on Earth.”

Quinn Sullivan

The 18 year-old-prodigy shared the stage with Buddy Guy aged just eight, played with Eric Clapton, and opened for B.B. King. He’s performed at the Hollywood Bowl and Madison Square Garden, as well as becoming almost a fixture on US TV, appearing on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Oprah, Jimmy Fallon, Conan and The Ellen DeGeneres show.

Gary Hoey

Combining an exuberant fusion of blues and rock, Gary caught the ear of Ozzy Osbourne back in 1987 and almost ended up in his band (The gig ultimately went to Zakk Wylde.) Hoey scored a major-label record deal, where his version of Focus’s Hocus Pocus brought him huge success.

Lance Lopez

Texas is well known worldwide for its fiery blues guitar players, and Lance is no exception. Also the singer and guitarist for blues supergroup Supersonic Blues Machine, he’s been mentored by ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and counts Jeff Beck and the late, great B.B. King amongst his fans.

Rockin’ The Blues Touer 2018