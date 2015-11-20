Bernie Marsden heads Larry Miller benefit show

Bernie Marsden will lead the lineup of a January benefit show for Larry Miller, who suffered a stroke in August.

Veteran guitarist Miller was forced to cancel a European tour after he was left with a paralysed right arm and robbed of the ability to walk.

Since then he’s made progress with the help of specialist – and he’s vowed to play guitar again.

The benefit show takes place on January 15 at the Stables, Milton Keynes. Miller’s band will be joined by Mardsen, Del Bronham and others. It will focus on the music of those who provided Miller’s main inspiration, including Rory Gallagher, Jimi Hendrix and Gary Moore.

Confirming that Miller himself won’t perform, organisers say: “This will help support Larry through this difficult time. We hope to see him back on stage in the future.”

Tickets are on sale now.

