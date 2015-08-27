Larry Miller suffers stroke

Larry Miller is undergoing “intensive rehabilitation” after suffering a stroke.

The blues guitarist’s management say it’s too soon to speculate on his prognosis, but add that he’ll not be able to perform live for the foreseeable future.

In a statement on Miller’s Facebook page, his management say: “It’s with shock and great sadness that we are posting this statement. Recently, Larry Miller suffered a stroke and he is now undergoing an intensive rehabilitation programme.

“If you have bought tickets in advance for any up and coming gigs, please contact the venue. They should all be aware of the situation. All CDs and merchandise continue to be available through Larry’s website.

“Please feel free to send any messages to Larry via email info@rockingtheblues.com or via Facebook. We will ensure they are communicated to Larry appropriately. In light of these circumstances, we would ask that you respect the privacy of both Larry and his family at this time.”

Miller released his ninth album Soldier Of The Line last year. His upcoming tour dates that have been cancelled are:

Aug 28: Norfolk Harbour Rooms, UK Aug 29: Gravesend Red Lion, UK Sep 05: Coolham Village Hall, UK Sep 09: Luxembourg La Brasserie Le Neumunster, Luxembourg Sep 10: Leverkusen Tropos Jazz, Germany Sep 11: Dortmund Blue Notez, Germany Sep 12: Joldelun Gerd’s Juke Joint, Germany Sep 13: Oostburg The Lane, Netherlands Sep 19: Winchester Railway, UK Sep 25: Great Torrington Plough, UK