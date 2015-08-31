Larry Miller aims to play again

Larry Miller is in “much better spirits” and he’s making progress after suffering a stroke, his manager reports.

And hopes are high that he’ll eventually be able to return to playing guitar.

The guitarist was last week forced to cancel all of his upcoming tour dates after entering an “intensive rehabilitation programme.”

Miller’s representative says: ”Larry has made a big improvement. He’s now walking normally and he even ran down the hospital corridor. He can move his right hand and each of his fingers. Larry is in much better spirits and reading.”

The musician is grateful for the thousands of support messages he’s received, which is helping make him “stronger every day.”

The statement continues: “His rehabilitation will take some time, but there is now hope that he can come back and do what he loves doing best. Thank you to everybody for your continued support.”