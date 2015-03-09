Benighted announce UK tour

French death metal heroes Benighted have announced a seven-date UK tour starting next month.

The run of dates will start in Croydon on April 11 and wrap up in Reading on April 17. Support comes from Cancerous Womb and Abhorrent Decimation.

Last month the band released their first ever live album, Brutalive The Sick. Earlier, they made one of the tracks, Let The Blood Spill Between My Broken Teeth, available to stream.

In October last year, the band recruited bassist Pierre Arnoux and guitarist Emmanuel Dalle.

Benighted UK tour 2015

Apr 11: Croydon Scream Lounge

Apr 12: Bristol The Exchange

Apr 13: Liverpool Magnet

Apr 14: Edinburgh Bannermans

Apr 15: Leeds Temple of Boom

Apr 16: Birmingham The Flapper

Apr 17: Reading Face Bar