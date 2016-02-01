Behemoth launch communion wafers on tour

Behemoth have produced their own communion wafers for their Europa Blasfemia tour.

The band brought them along on their current Europe trek with Abbath, Entombed AD and Inquisition, on a run of dates where the group are playing The Satanist in full. Behemoth’s longtime collaborative artist and costume designer Toxic Vision is also holding an art exhibition at each show.

The black metal outfit also announced they’ll tour North America in April and May with support from Myrkur.

Behemoth teamed up with Polish brewery Perun last year to launched two craft beers – Heretyk and Sacrum.

Meanwhile, frontman Nergal has hinted there may be some post-punk influence in the sound of their next album – and says the follow-up to The Satanist could arrive in 2017.

Behemoth Blasfemia North America Tour 2016

Apr 21: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA

Apr 22: New York Webster Hall, NY

Apr 23: Boston Royale, MA

Apr 25: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, QC

Apr 26: Toronto The Phoenix Concert Theater, ON

Apr 27: Detroit St. Andrews Hall, MI

Apr 29: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL

Apr 30: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

May 01: Lawrence The Granada Theater, KS

May 05: Denver The Gothic Theatre, CO

May 04: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

May 06: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

May 07: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA