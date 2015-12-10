Behemoth to play The Satanist in full on Euro tour

Behemoth will be playing their current album The Satanist in full on the European run of their tour early next year.

The band are also collaborating with artist and designer Toxic Vision – who creates their stage costumes and music video concepts – on a touring exhibition called The Congregation.

Frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski says: “We’ve always pushed ourselves very hard trying to reach the highest picks of artistic creativity.

“We are beyond excited to see how these synergies coexist.”

Sharon Toxic, CEO of Toxic Vision, adds: ”It is a real honour to work alongside Behemoth and have this opportunity to bring a vision to life.

“Nothing like this has been done before, and, of course, nothing is really as it seems with Toxic Vision. This is a culmination of craft and magic – once you step inside, you might never find your way out.”

In September, the band released a video for the title track from The Satanist.

Behemoth European Tour 2016

Jan 29: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Jan 30: Gothenburg Traedgarn, Sweden

Jan 31: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden

Feb 02: Hamburg Markthalle, Denmark

Feb 03: Berlin Astra, Germany

Feb 04: Prague Meetfactory, Czech Republic

Feb 05: Essen Weststadthalle, Germany

Feb 06: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands

Feb 07: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Feb 09: Paris La Cigale, France

Feb 10: Fribourg Fri-Son, Switzerland

Feb 11: Trezzo sull Adda Live Club, Italy

Feb 12: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 13: Munchen Backstage, Germany

Feb 14: Ljubljana, Kino Siska, Slovenia