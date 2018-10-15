Behemoth brew up another batch of blasphemous beer

Not content with launching the Sacrum, Heretyk and Profanum range of beers in the past, Behemoth have decided to brew up another blasphemous treat for their legions of fans.

The band have teamed up with Kings County Brewers Collective for Wolv Ov Siberia, a double dry hopped, double IPA.

A statement on the beer reads: “Wolf Ov Siberia pours pale gold in the glass with a light lupulin haze. A blistering blast of bright lemon and crushed lime greets your nose, followed by grapefruit, melon and green pine from a megaload of Citra, Motueka and Centennial hops.

“Balanced by soft wheat and flaked rye, with a touch of savage bitterness on the finish.”

Sounds pretty good, but here at Metal Hammer we’re slightly disappointed at the 7.7% ABV. We really think this would be better served a more manageable 6.66%.

The beer, named after one of the tracks on Nergal and co’s latest album I Loved You At Your Darkest, will be officially launched later tonight (October 15) at the KCBC Brewery and Taproom in Brooklyn, New York.

It’ll then become more widely available throughout New York City and beyond.

The brew will also be available to quaff at Behemoth’s upcoming art exhibitions in New York and Los Angeles.

Behemoth - I Loved You At Your Darkest

Behemoth Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v. tour dates

Jan 10: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jan 11: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Jan 13: Vienna Arena, Austria

Jan 15: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Jan 16: Milano Alcatraz, Italy

Jan 17: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Jan 18: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Jan 19: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jan 21: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Jan 22: Paris Bataclan, France

Jan 23: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Jan 24: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Jan 25: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Jan 26: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Jan 29: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Jan 30: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland

Feb 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Feb 04: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 06: Bristol Motion, UK

Feb 07: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Feb 08: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 09: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Feb 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Feb 11: Glasgow QM Union, UK