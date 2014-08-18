Behemoth and Enslaved announced for Inferno Festival

Inferno, Oslo, Norway’s Subterranea-sponsored four-day extreme metal festival, has announced its first acts for its 15th anniversary, taking place on April 1-4, 2015.

Heading up the list are Bergen’s progressive metal rune-wielders Enslaved and Behemoth, who’s first Inferno appearance in 2002 made one Hammer staff member almost deaf for three weeks, instilling a lifelong obsession with the band. Also announced are Bradford’s doyens of despair, My Dying Bride, Athens, Greece’s imperious metal titans Septicflesh and Sweden’s thrash reprobates, Antichrist.

Inferno 2015 takes place yet again at the Rockefeller/John Dee in downtown Oslo, with a ‘club night’ on the first evening taking place in various venues around the city, offering a perfect excuse for combining a love of extreme metal with pub crawling and inebriated map-reading. Accommodation connoisseurs not planning on simply passing out outside the venue will be pleased to know that the plush Clarion Hotel Royal Christiania, a mere five minutes’ stumble away, is once again the official hotel, offering special rates, along with raucous, musician-filled after-parties, hangover-quelling breakfasts that, mercifully, go on until midday, exhibitions, conferences, quizzes and much more.

Tickets for the festival are approximately £146 for all four nights including the club night and £121 for the three regular nights. More band announcement are to be made over the coming weeks, so to buy tickets and get the latest news, head over to the official Inferno festival site!