Becoming Led Zeppelin movie finally gets a general release date

After an initial run at IMAX theatres, Becoming Led Zeppelin will go on general release in the US, UK and more

Becoming Led Zeppelin, the long-awaited documentary about Led Zeppelin's early days, finally has a general release date.

The film originally premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in 2021, but was subsequently re-titled and re-edited. Earlier this month, an initial run of screenings exclusive to IMAX venues was announced, and now the general release has been confirmed.

In the UK, Becoming Led Zeppelin will show at IMAX screens on February 5 and February 6 before a non-IMAX release on February 7. Sony Pictures in the UK have also released a new trailer for the film (below).

In North America, the film will preview at select IMAX theatres on February 5 with further showings at more than 200 IMAX theatres on February 7, before showing nationwide on more than 1000 screens on February 14.

Other screenings have been confirmed in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Italy and Austria, although, at the time of writing, the Becoming Led Zeppelin website only lists North American screenings.

"With Becoming Led Zeppelin my goal was to make a new form of film, a documentary that resembles a musical," director Bernard MacMahon said in 2021. "I wanted to weave together the four diverse stories of the band members before and after they formed their group with large sections of their story advanced with only music and imagery and to contextualise the music with the locations where it was created and the world events that inspired it.

"I used only original prints and negatives, with over 70,000 frames of footage manually restored, and devised fantasia sequences, inspired by Singin’ In The Rain, layering unseen performance footage with montages of posters, tickets and travel to create a visual sense of the freneticism of their early career."

Becoming Led Zeppelin - Official Trailer - Exclusively in IMAX Feb 5&6, in cinemas everywhere Feb 7 - YouTube Becoming Led Zeppelin - Official Trailer - Exclusively in IMAX Feb 5&6, in cinemas everywhere Feb 7 - YouTube
Watch On
