"The feedback is humbling and inspiring": Jimmy Page reacts to fan response to Led Zeppelin movie

Jimmy Page has taken to social media to thank fans for their reaction to screenings of the Becoming Led Zeppelin movie.

"In light of your incredible responses and the demand for the Becoming Led Zeppelin film from those of you that have either viewed it at the IMAX or during its general cinema release, I must say that feedback from fans is just humbling and inspiring," says the Zeppelin man. "Thanks to everyone for your enthusiasm – and here’s the trailer for those of you who haven’t seen it yet." [Trailer Below]

Becoming Led Zeppelin premiered earlier this month and has since taken over $6M at the box office worldwide after grossing $3M during the opening weekend. The film's $2.6M opening in the US represented the biggest-ever opening weekend ever for an IMAX-exclusive music release.

While Jimmy Page has now reacted to the reception afforded to Becoming Led Zeppelin, the other members of the band have not publicly commented, and Page was the only member of the band who attended the film's original premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2021,

Elsewhere, the official Led Zeppelin social media accounts have not mentioned the film at all. The band's Facebook/Instagram and Twitter/X pages have been dormant for nearly two years – the last post on each platform shared news of a clear vinyl reissue of Led Zeppelin IV in April 2023 – while the band's most recent post on TikTok was the previous month, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band's 1973 album Houses Of The Holy.

