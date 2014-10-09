Beastmilk issue unused album track

Finnish darkwave outfit Beastmilk have released an unused track from debut studio album Climax and made it free to download.

Fragile Grip was omitted from their 2013 album but the band have now made it available as they say it will be of interest to fans of their first studio outing. It’s available to download directly from their Bandcamp page.

They say in a statement: “This is an unreleased track from the Climax recording sessions. We felt like this particular song wasn’t strong enough to make the cut for the album. Still, it stands as a point of interest to those who enjoyed the sound and songs from our debut.”

The track has been released to mark their upcoming five-date UK and Ireland tour, which kicks off next week in London.

Oct 15: London Underworld

Oct 16: Glasgow Audio

Oct 17: Dublin Voodoo Lounge

Oct 18: Manchester Sound Control

Oct 19: Bristol Exchange