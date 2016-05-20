Beartooth release Hated stream

Beartooth have released a stream of their track Hated.

It features on the Ohio outfit’s second album entitled Aggressive, which is due to launch on June 3. They previously issued Loser and a video for the title track.

The band said of the follow-up to 2014’s Disgusting: “The resulting songs have as much in common with stomping metalcore as old-school punk, vintage screamo and harder-edged pop punk, combining circle pit-inducing bangers with soaring choruses and bridging raw authentic intensity with accessibility.”

Beartooth are on tour across the US but will return to Europe next month for a run of shows, including a set at the Download festival on June 11.

Beartooth Aggressive tracklist

Aggressive Hated Loser Fair Weather Friend Burnout Sick of Me Censored Always Dead However You Want It Said Find A Way Rock Is Dead King Of Anything

May 20: Pawtucket Met, RI

May 21: Schaghticoke Fair, NY

Jun 10: Paris Download, France

Jun 11: Derby Download, UK

Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 15: Aarau KiFF, Switzerland

Jun 16: Milan Italy, Legend Club

Jun 19: Trier Jugendzentrum Mergener HOF in Treves, Germany

Jun 20: Colmar le Grillen, France

Jun 21: Villeurbanne CCO, France

Jun 22: Wiesbaden Kulturzentrum Schlachtof, Germany

