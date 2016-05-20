Beartooth release Hated stream

Beartooth have released a stream of their track Hated.
It features on the Ohio outfit’s second album entitled Aggressive, which is due to launch on June 3. They previously issued Loser and a video for the title track.
The band said of the follow-up to 2014’s Disgusting: “The resulting songs have as much in common with stomping metalcore as old-school punk, vintage screamo and harder-edged pop punk, combining circle pit-inducing bangers with soaring choruses and bridging raw authentic intensity with accessibility.”
Beartooth are on tour across the US but will return to Europe next month for a run of shows, including a set at the Download festival on June 11.
Beartooth Aggressive tracklist
- Aggressive
- Hated
- Loser
- Fair Weather Friend
- Burnout
- Sick of Me
- Censored
- Always Dead
- However You Want It Said
- Find A Way
- Rock Is Dead
- King Of Anything
Beartooth 2016 tour dates
May 20: Pawtucket Met, RI
May 21: Schaghticoke Fair, NY
Jun 10: Paris Download, France
Jun 11: Derby Download, UK
Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 15: Aarau KiFF, Switzerland
Jun 16: Milan Italy, Legend Club
Jun 19: Trier Jugendzentrum Mergener HOF in Treves, Germany
Jun 20: Colmar le Grillen, France
Jun 21: Villeurbanne CCO, France
Jun 22: Wiesbaden Kulturzentrum Schlachtof, Germany