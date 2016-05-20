Trending

Beartooth release Hated stream

By News  

Hear latest Beartooth track from upcoming album Aggressive

Beartooth
Beartooth

Beartooth have released a stream of their track Hated.

It features on the Ohio outfit’s second album entitled Aggressive, which is due to launch on June 3. They previously issued Loser and a video for the title track.

The band said of the follow-up to 2014’s Disgusting: “The resulting songs have as much in common with stomping metalcore as old-school punk, vintage screamo and harder-edged pop punk, combining circle pit-inducing bangers with soaring choruses and bridging raw authentic intensity with accessibility.”

Beartooth are on tour across the US but will return to Europe next month for a run of shows, including a set at the Download festival on June 11.

Beartooth Aggressive tracklist

  1. Aggressive
  2. Hated
  3. Loser
  4. Fair Weather Friend
  5. Burnout
  6. Sick of Me
  7. Censored
  8. Always Dead
  9. However You Want It Said
  10. Find A Way
  11. Rock Is Dead
  12. King Of Anything

Beartooth 2016 tour dates

May 20: Pawtucket Met, RI
May 21: Schaghticoke Fair, NY
Jun 10: Paris Download, France
Jun 11: Derby Download, UK
Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 15: Aarau KiFF, Switzerland
Jun 16: Milan Italy, Legend Club
Jun 19: Trier Jugendzentrum Mergener HOF in Treves, Germany
Jun 20: Colmar le Grillen, France
Jun 21: Villeurbanne CCO, France
Jun 22: Wiesbaden Kulturzentrum Schlachtof, Germany

Beartooth lose drummer Brandon Mullins