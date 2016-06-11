Bury Tomorrow laying plans for album no.5

Bury Tomorrow frontman Daniel Winter-Bates says the band are already thinking ahead to their fifth album.

The Southampton metalcore heroes only released fourth album Earthbound in January – but they’re already laying plans for the follow-up.

Bury Tomorrow wrote Earthbound in just six weeks while on tour and recorded it over the space of four weekends – a process they could repeat as they’re on the road in support of the record.

Speaking to TeamRock at Download festival, Winter-Bates says: “We’re not officially working on a new record, because the festival season and these shows are all about Earthbound.

“But you don’t want to be starting the next album from scratch. We’ve always got our ear to the ground to see what the next big thing is.”

Bury Tomorrow guitarist Kristan Dawson is nominated for the Dimebag Darrell Shredder Award at Monday’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods, where he’s up against Ghost’s Alpha, Gojira’s Joe Duplantier, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and Sikth guitarist Graham Pinney.

And while Bury Tomorrow don’t pay much mind to awards, Winter-Bates would love it if his bandmate was recognised for his skills.

He adds: “He is stoked to be nominated – and to be recognised for what you do is great. It would be nice if he won because it would be something just for himself. As the band’s newest member, that would be a pretty lovely thing.”

Bury Tomorrow play on the Encore Stage at Donington today (Saturday) at 4pm.

TeamRock is at Download all weekend.

