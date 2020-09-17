Beabadoobee's new single Worth It is the sound of Generations X and Z colliding

While you might not be able to pronounce – or even spell – Beabadoobee just yet, you should probably at least try and remember her name.

The Phillipines-born and London-raised 20-year-old, real name Beatrice Laus, has already put out five EPs under Matty Healy’s label Dirty Hit and supported The 1975 on tour. Bea started recording her confessional, bedroom-style alt-pop under the name Beabadoobee in 2017, amassing hundreds of thousands of streams with her earliest releases before being signed. She’s gained a massive, dedicated fanbase who have been anxiously awaiting the release of her debut.

Ahead of the release of her debut Fake It Flowers, Beabadoobee just dropped a playful video to accompany third single Worth It. Following Care and Sorry, Worth It is a moody, conflicted song that plays with some heavier sounds than her previous tracks. Speaking on its themes, Bea says the song is about, “teenage infidelity and the mistakes one can make when they’re tempted to do things. It’s a bit of a confession song but also an understanding that it’s a part of life.”

While not being able to tour isn’t ideal, lockdown seems to fit Beabadoobee’s aesthetic perfectly. The video for Worth It, a lo-fi, 90s-esque track, sees the artist getting creative with the current situation, eschewing sparse, at-home style visuals in favour of a bold, chaotic story taking place in just one room. Using a friend’s bedroom as a fictional motel room, Bea wrestles with whether or not to pick up the phone, ultimately letting off some steam and smashing up the entire place. It’s a lot of fun, and with her baggy pants and bleached hair, Bea is reminiscent of one of her 90s or 00s alt girl predecessors, like a young Avril or Gwen.

Worth It marks yet another instalment in a very strong start for Beabadoobee’s career. Despite having her ascent to superstardom unfortunately stunted somewhat by the pandemic, she has made the most of it with imaginative, creative videos and tracks that work around the restrictions. She recently also announced a series of headline shows to celebrate the release of Fake It Flowers, 14 dates across the country in late 2021 that, if things go well, her fans will be able to attend.

Fake It Flowers is out on October 16 via Dirty Hit, and featuring tracks with titles like Dye It Red and Emo Song, it’s bound to be exciting.